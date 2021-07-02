Nagaland reports 93 Delta variant cases

Nagaland Health and Family Welfare (HFW) Department on Friday said 93 cases of Delta variant of COVID-19 have been detected in the state.

These 93 cases were detected from 98 samples sequenced so far.

''Results of the sample for Whole Genome Sequencing sent to NIGB, Kalyani, West Bengal have been received by the HFW Department,'' said Principal Director of the Department Dr Neikhrielie Khimiao said in a release.

He said that of the 98 samples that were sent, 93 are of the Delta variant, two are of Kappa variant and one is of Alpha variant while results of two samples have not been received.

Meanwhile, Nagalands COVID-19 tally rose to 25,382 on Friday as 77 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

The coronavirus death toll in the state remained at 498, as no fresh fatalities were reported.

As many as 116 patients have recuperated from the disease n the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered patients to 22,897.

''77 positive cases detected today are Dimapur: 32, Kohima: 16, Mokokchung: 15, Wokha: 4, Phek and Tuensang: 3 each and Mon and Zunheboto: 2 each,'' said State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project, Dr. Nyanthung Kikon in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

He also said that 116 positive patients Dimapur and Mokokchung (28 each), Kohima (16), Tuensang (15), Zunheboto (14), Longleng (7), Mon (4), Phek (3), and Peren (1) recovered during the day.

The recovery rate has improved from 90.03 per cent on Thursday to 90.20 per cent.

Nagaland currently has 1,280 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

Altogether 707 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

So far, a total of 2,28,893 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland.

The north-eastern state has administered 5,17,598 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 4,53,092 people, said State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr.

