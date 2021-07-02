Left Menu

Will make use of all available resources to protect kids from COVID third wave: Patnaik

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-07-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 22:13 IST
Will make use of all available resources to protect kids from COVID third wave: Patnaik
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With experts apprehending that the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic might pose a greater threat to children, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said his government will make use of all available resources to ensure proper healthcare for them.

Noting that his government abides by the basic principle -- every life is precious' Patnaik, after virtually launching a training programme for doctors on paediatric care, said the state government has approved an action plan to build necessary infrastructure for fighting the third wave.

He also launched several COVID-19 awareness videos and pocket-sized books for frontline workers on the occasion.

''We have to be extremely cautious as reports suggest that the third wave may have more impact on children. The state government will pool in all available resources to ensure proper healthcare for them,'' the CM maintained.

Of the state's 9,16,109 COVID-19 cases so far, 47,776 are children in the age group of 0 to 14 years.

''Odisha has always been on high alert, doing its best to tackle the pandemic. We have taken pro-active steps to contain the spread of the virus. The state has established a large network of government and private COVID-19 hospitals across districts to provide free quality treatment to our people,'' he said, thanking all people for their cooperation.

Doctors, during the programme, appreciated the government for its efforts to handle the COVID-19 crisis and said that Odisha is the ''only state'' to have ensured steady oxygen supply at its peripheral medical facilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021