Left Menu

Health panel puts cap on rates of diagnostic tests in hospitals

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-07-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 23:58 IST
Health panel puts cap on rates of diagnostic tests in hospitals
  • Country:
  • India

With an aim to check the ''high and irrational'' rates of diagnostic tests, the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission on Friday fixed charges for common radiological and pathological examinations in hospitals.

The commission, in an order issued on Friday, capped rates for chest X-ray, USG, angiography, among other pathological tests.

''The rates will be applicable to all clinical establishments having more than 150 sanctioned beds with a condition that hospitals will not immediately enhance the current tariff if they happen to be lower than the ones suggested,'' Ashim Kumar Banerjee, the chairman of the commission, said.

The regulatory commission, before arriving at this decision, had formed two expert committees and tasked them with the responsibility to suggest reasonable rates for essential diagnostic tests.

Last August, it had capped prices of certain consumables and services and had asked hospitals not to add to the economic burden of patients by prescribing costly drugs.

PTI SCH RMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
2
Novel approach uses human body to recharge smartwatches and fitness bands

Novel approach uses human body to recharge smartwatches and fitness bands

 United States
3
Enterprises looking to cloud providers for help with security: Google-IDG study

Enterprises looking to cloud providers for help with security: Google-IDG st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to lift social aid, health spending amid COVID-19 curbs; U.S. administers over 328 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to lift social aid, health spending amid COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021