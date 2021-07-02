Health panel puts cap on rates of diagnostic tests in hospitals

With an aim to check the ''high and irrational'' rates of diagnostic tests, the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission on Friday fixed charges for common radiological and pathological examinations in hospitals.

The commission, in an order issued on Friday, capped rates for chest X-ray, USG, angiography, among other pathological tests.

''The rates will be applicable to all clinical establishments having more than 150 sanctioned beds with a condition that hospitals will not immediately enhance the current tariff if they happen to be lower than the ones suggested,'' Ashim Kumar Banerjee, the chairman of the commission, said.

The regulatory commission, before arriving at this decision, had formed two expert committees and tasked them with the responsibility to suggest reasonable rates for essential diagnostic tests.

Last August, it had capped prices of certain consumables and services and had asked hospitals not to add to the economic burden of patients by prescribing costly drugs.

