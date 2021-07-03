Vietnam's daily COVID-19 infections hit new record of 922

Vietnam's health ministry reported 922 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest daily total since the virus was first found in the country in January last year.

Most cases were in the business hub Ho Chi Minh City, where restriction orders have been in place for the past four weeks.

Vietnam has recorded 19,043 infections overall and 84 fatalities. (Editing by David Clarke)

