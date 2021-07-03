Left Menu

Vietnam's daily COVID-19 infections hit new record of 922

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 03-07-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 17:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Vietnam

Vietnam's health ministry reported 922 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest daily total since the virus was first found in the country in January last year.

Most cases were in the business hub Ho Chi Minh City, where restriction orders have been in place for the past four weeks.

Vietnam has recorded 19,043 infections overall and 84 fatalities. (Editing by David Clarke)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

