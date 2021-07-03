Left Menu

Goa sees 169 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths, 207 recoveries

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 03-07-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 19:03 IST
Goa on Saturday reported 169 fresh coronavirus positive cases and seven fatalities while 207 patients recovered, the state Health department said. With the new additions, the tally of infections in Goa rose to 1,67,272 and the death toll to 3,069. The overall count of recoveries went up to 1,62,074, leaving the coastal state with 2,129 active cases, a Health department official said.

With 3,513 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Goa has gone up to 9,33,845, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,67,272, new cases 169, death toll 3,069, discharged 1,62,074, active cases 2,129, samples tested till date 9,33,845. Meanwhile, the state government on Saturday decided to launch 'Tika Utsav 1.2' from July 5 which will emphasise the administration of the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to those who had received the first jab 84 days ago. “However, all persons above 18 plus can walk-in to get either first or second dose during this drive at any of the venues. The public may contact their local representative/health officials for the time table of venue in their locality,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted.

