Left Menu

Pope adds Slovakia trip to Hungary visit in September

The Vatican said that while in Slovakia, Francis will visit the capital, Bratislava, Presov, Kosice and Sastin. Details of the trip will be unveiled at a later date, the Vatican said.

PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 04-07-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 16:39 IST
Pope adds Slovakia trip to Hungary visit in September

Pope Francis announced on Sunday that he'll go to Slovakia in September, adding a three-day visit to that European nation after a pilgrimage to neighbouring Hungary.

It was already known that Francis planned to be in Budapest, Hungary's capital, to celebrate Mass on September 12 at the end of a religious congress there.

But Francis told the public in St Peter's Square that he was happy to announce that, “God willing,” he'll travel later that day to Slovakia, staying until September 15. The Vatican said that while in Slovakia, Francis will visit the capital, Bratislava, Presov, Kosice and Sastin. Details of the trip will be unveiled at a later date, the Vatican said. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis had been invited by both the civil authorities and bishops of both countries.

Francis asked for prayers for the trip as well as those working on its preparation and waved to some pilgrims in the square who held Slovakian flags.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021