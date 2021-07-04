Covid: 4 more deaths, 71 new cases in Rajasthan

The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rose to 8,938 on Sunday with four more fatalities, while 71 new cases pushed the infection tally to 9,52,734, according to an official report issued here. The new deaths were reported from Alwar, Bharatpur, Nagaur and Udaipur, it said. Of the fresh cases, the maximum 19 were reported from Jaipur, it added. A total of 9,42,616 people have recovered so far from the infection, it said, adding the total number of active cases stands at 1,180.

