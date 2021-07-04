Left Menu

Bengal registers 1,297 new COVID-19 cases, 20 fresh fatalities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-07-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 22:07 IST
Bengal registers 1,297 new COVID-19 cases, 20 fresh fatalities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,05,394 on Sunday as 1,297 more people tested positive for the infection, while 20 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 17,799, a health bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas district registered the highest number of fresh cases at 172, followed by Paschim Medinipur (156) and Purba Medinipur (113).

As many as 1,777 more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 97.57 per cent.

The state now has 18,780 active cases, as the positivity rate dipped to 2.48 per cent.

West Bengal has so far tested over 1.44 crore samples for COVID-19, including 52,224 on Saturday.

A total of 2.65 lakh people were vaccinated during the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021