Bengal registers 1,297 new COVID-19 cases, 20 fresh fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,05,394 on Sunday as 1,297 more people tested positive for the infection, while 20 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 17,799, a health bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas district registered the highest number of fresh cases at 172, followed by Paschim Medinipur (156) and Purba Medinipur (113).

As many as 1,777 more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 97.57 per cent.

The state now has 18,780 active cases, as the positivity rate dipped to 2.48 per cent.

West Bengal has so far tested over 1.44 crore samples for COVID-19, including 52,224 on Saturday.

A total of 2.65 lakh people were vaccinated during the day.

