Kerala clocks 12,100 new coronavirus cases, 76 fatalities

Kerala on Sunday logged 12,100 fresh COVID-19 cases and 76 related deaths, taking the total case count to 29.73 lakh and the toll of fatalities to 13,716.

According to a bulletin, 1,18,047 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 10.25 per cent.

Till date, 2.35 crore samples were tested.

Malappuram reported the highest number of cases at 1,541 followed by Kozhikode 1,358 and Thrissur 1,240.

Of those found infected today, 76 reached the State from outside while 11,263 contracted the disease from their contacts.

The source of infection of 698 is yet to be traced.

As many as 63 health workers are also among the infected, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 11,551 recuperated from the disease taking the total cured to 28,55,460.

The active cases stood at 1,04,039.

As many as 3,96,826 people are currently under observation out of whom 24,547 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

