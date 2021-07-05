J'khand reports 91 new COVID cases, one more death

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,45,885 as 91 more people tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Sunday.

The death toll rose to 5,114 as one more person from East Singhbhum district succumbed to the infection during the period, he said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 10, followed by East Singhbhum at eight.

Jharkhand now has 805 active cases, while 3,39,966 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state conducted 53,266 sample tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)