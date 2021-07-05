Left Menu

J'khand reports 91 new COVID cases, one more death

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-07-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 00:08 IST
J'khand reports 91 new COVID cases, one more death
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,45,885 as 91 more people tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Sunday.

The death toll rose to 5,114 as one more person from East Singhbhum district succumbed to the infection during the period, he said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 10, followed by East Singhbhum at eight.

Jharkhand now has 805 active cases, while 3,39,966 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state conducted 53,266 sample tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Private plane crash in Haiti kills all 6 on board, including two Americans

Private plane crash in Haiti kills all 6 on board, including two Americans

 Haiti
2
Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant spreads - Rouhani; Australian state reports drop in new COVID-19 cases; lockdowns ease in some areas and more

Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant sp...

 Global
3
Don't panic but keep a watch on post-Covid symptoms: Study

Don't panic but keep a watch on post-Covid symptoms: Study

 India
4
Soccer-Argentina beat Ecuador 3-0 to move into Copa America semi

Soccer-Argentina beat Ecuador 3-0 to move into Copa America semi

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021