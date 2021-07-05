Covid: 3 more deaths, 120 new cases in Uttar Pradesh

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 22,646 on Monday with three more fatalities, while 120 new cases pushed the infection count to 17,06,739, according to an official statement issued here. One death each was reported from Gonda, Sitapur and Ballia in the past 24 hours, it said. Of the fresh cases, 17 were reported from Lucknow, 16 from Allahabad, nine from Ghaziabad, and eight each from Gorakhpur and Gautam Buddh Nagar, the statement from the Uttar Pradesh government said.

In the past 24 hours, 195 people recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to have 16,81,912, it said.

Advertisement

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,181, it said. In the past 24 hours, more than 2.28 lakh samples were tested, while over 5.91 crore tests have been conducted in the state so far, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)