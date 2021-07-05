Left Menu

Covid: 3 more deaths, 120 new cases in Uttar Pradesh

One death each was reported from Gonda, Sitapur and Ballia in the past 24 hours, it said. In the past 24 hours, more than 2.28 lakh samples were tested, while over 5.91 crore tests have been conducted in the state so far, it added.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-07-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 19:31 IST
Covid: 3 more deaths, 120 new cases in Uttar Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 22,646 on Monday with three more fatalities, while 120 new cases pushed the infection count to 17,06,739, according to an official statement issued here. One death each was reported from Gonda, Sitapur and Ballia in the past 24 hours, it said. Of the fresh cases, 17 were reported from Lucknow, 16 from Allahabad, nine from Ghaziabad, and eight each from Gorakhpur and Gautam Buddh Nagar, the statement from the Uttar Pradesh government said.

In the past 24 hours, 195 people recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to have 16,81,912, it said.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,181, it said. In the past 24 hours, more than 2.28 lakh samples were tested, while over 5.91 crore tests have been conducted in the state so far, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
4
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021