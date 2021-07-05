Left Menu

UK PM Johnson says vaccines helping to break the COVID link to deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-07-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 21:42 IST
UK PM Johnson says vaccines helping to break the COVID link to deaths
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Vaccines are breaking the link between COVID-19 infections and deaths, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, cautioning that people should reconciled to the fact there would nevertheless be more deaths from COVID-19. "We wanted a bit more time to see the evidence that our vaccines have helped to break the link between disease and death," Johnson said at a news conference.

"It has grown ever clearer that these vaccines are indeed successful with the majority of those admitted to hospital unvaccinated."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
4
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021