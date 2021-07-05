UK PM Johnson says vaccines helping to break the COVID link to deaths

Vaccines are breaking the link between COVID-19 infections and deaths, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, cautioning that people should reconciled to the fact there would nevertheless be more deaths from COVID-19. "We wanted a bit more time to see the evidence that our vaccines have helped to break the link between disease and death," Johnson said at a news conference.

"It has grown ever clearer that these vaccines are indeed successful with the majority of those admitted to hospital unvaccinated."

