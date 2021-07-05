Left Menu

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 05-07-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 21:46 IST
Maha: Jalna's COVID-19 tally, toll remain unchanged on Mon
Jalna district in Maharashtra on Monday had a welcome COVID-19 clean slate with both the tally and the toll remaining unchanged, officials said.

District Civil Surgeon Archana Bhosale said 14 people had recovered from the infection during the day.

The tally stands at 61,248 and the recovery count is 59,959, while 1,168 patients had died so far, the official said.

With 582 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in Jalna went up to 5,06,335, she said.

