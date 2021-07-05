Left Menu

UK health minister: COVID-19 cases will rise significantly

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-07-2021
UK health minister: COVID-19 cases will rise significantly
Representative image
The number of COVID-19 cases in Britain will rise significantly from currently levels, health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday as the government announced an end to almost all legal coronavirus restrictions.

"It's important that we're straight with the British people: cases of COVID-19 are rising and they will continue to rise significantly. We can reasonably expect that by the 19th of July, the number of daily cases will be far higher than today," Javid told parliament.

