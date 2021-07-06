Left Menu

Kuwait's emir says he underwent 'successful' medical checks

The 83-year-old emir of Kuwait said Monday he underwent successful medical tests, state-run media reported, the latest checkups for the sheikhdoms ruler who discloses little about his health. Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah told the countrys crown prince by phone that the usual medical checks had gone well and would be continued, state-run KUNA news agency reported, citing a royal court statement.

Kuwait's emir says he underwent 'successful' medical checks
The 83-year-old emir of Kuwait said Monday he underwent “successful” medical tests, state-run media reported, the latest checkups for the sheikhdom's ruler who discloses little about his health. Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah told the country's crown prince by phone that the “usual” medical checks had gone well and would be continued, state-run KUNA news agency reported, citing a royal court statement. The health of Kuwait's leaders remains a sensitive matter in the tiny oil-rich nation that has seen internal power struggles behind palace doors. Sheikh Nawaf ascended the throne last fall following the death of his half-brother Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, who fell ill and was ferried to the flagship campus of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota for treatment. Earlier this year, Sheikh Nawaf flew to the United States for unspecified medical examinations, raising questions about his condition. The government praised his return and the successful tests, without offering details.

