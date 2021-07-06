Meghalaya logs 377 new COVID-19 cases, nine more fatalities

Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 51,901 on Monday as 377 more people tested positive for the virus, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 871, a senior health official said.

Ri-Bhoi district registered the highest number of new cases at 134, followed by East Khasi Hills (128) and West Khasi Hills (37), Health Services Director Aman War said.

Advertisement

Four fresh fatalities were reported in East Khasi Hills, two in West Jaintia Hills, and one each in South West Khasi Hills, South West Garo Hills and West Garo Hills districts.

The state now has 4,354 active cases, while 46,676 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 448 in the last 24 hours.

Meghalaya has tested over 7.01 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, and over 7.34 lakh people have been inoculated, War added.

Meanwhile, Health Minister A L Hek on Monday said Director General of Police R Chandranathan and 63 under-trial prisoners have tested positive at the district jail in Ri Bhoi district.

He said the district administration has already declared the jail premises as a containment zone to prevent the spread of the virus.

Jail authorities are monitoring the situation closely and vaccination of inmates at other district prisons are being carried out, a senior official of the Home Department said.

PTI JOP SBN ACD RBT RBT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)