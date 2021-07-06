Left Menu

Australia's New South Wales reports 18 new local COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 06-07-2021 06:41 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 06:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, reported 18 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as authorities battle to contain an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant in the state capital Sydney.

Of Tuesday's cases, 16 were either in isolation throughout or for part of their infectious period. Two cases spent time in the community while they were infectious.

