Left Menu

Germany relaxes restrictions for travelers from UK and other countries

Germany's public health institute said on Monday the United Kingdom, India, Nepal, Portugal and Russia were no longer "areas of variant concern", reducing travel restrictions for people arriving from those countries. All five countries had been downgraded to "high incidence areas", the Robert Koch Institute said, meaning their citizens can now travel to Germany and quarantine on arrival for 10 days.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 11:06 IST
Germany relaxes restrictions for travelers from UK and other countries
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's public health institute said on Monday the United Kingdom, India, Nepal, Portugal, and Russia were no longer "areas of variant concern", reducing travel restrictions for people arriving from those countries.

All five countries had been downgraded to "high incidence areas", the Robert Koch Institute said, meaning their citizens can now travel to Germany and quarantine on arrival for 10 days. The quarantine period can be shortened to five days if they test negative for COVID-19, and people who are fully vaccinated can avoid quarantine altogether.

Prior to the change in classification, travelers from the four countries were banned from entering Germany unless they were residents, in which case they had to quarantine for 14 days on arrival. The decisions, effective from Wednesday, come after Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday Britons who have had two COVID-19 vaccinations would soon be able to travel to Germany without going into quarantine on arrival.

Earlier on Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England in two weeks' time, a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

 Algeria
4
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021