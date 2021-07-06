Drug regulator urges Pfizer to apply for COVID-19 vaccine launch in India
The Indian drug regulator has urged Pfizer twice in writing to apply for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine so that the application is processed well in time but Pfizer has not applied for the license yet, said sources on Tuesday.
According to the sources, the government is continuously in touch with Pfizer, but no decision has been taken particularly over granting protection against legal liability. Notably, in June, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had said that the company is in the final stages to get approval for the COVID-19 vaccine in India.
Meanwhile, another US giant drug maker Moderna's COVID-19 messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine is expected to reach India this week. Last week, the Indian drug regulator had granted permission to Cipla to import donated doses of Moderna from the US. (ANI)
