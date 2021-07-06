OIL India Limited donates 500 oxygen concentrators to Assam govt

Oil India Limited (OIL) on Tuesday donated 500 oxygen concentrators to the Assam government.

The OIL's initiative is a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to contribute in the fight against COVID- 19 by helping in the augmentation of the health infrastructure, a company release said.

The concentrators were handed over to the state Minister for Health and Family Welfare Keshab Mahanta by Chief General Manager (Pipelines) Sandip Goswami and General Manager (Administration ) Madhurjya Barua on behalf of the Board of Directors of the company.

Principal Secretary Health and Family welfare Anurag Goyal and NHM Mission Director Dr. Lakshmanan S were also present on the occasion.

The minister appreciated the companys support to the government in the management of the pandemic, the release added.

