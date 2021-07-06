Left Menu

OIL India Limited donates 500 oxygen concentrators to Assam govt

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-07-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 16:42 IST
OIL India Limited donates 500 oxygen concentrators to Assam govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Oil India Limited (OIL) on Tuesday donated 500 oxygen concentrators to the Assam government.

The OIL's initiative is a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to contribute in the fight against COVID- 19 by helping in the augmentation of the health infrastructure, a company release said.

The concentrators were handed over to the state Minister for Health and Family Welfare Keshab Mahanta by Chief General Manager (Pipelines) Sandip Goswami and General Manager (Administration ) Madhurjya Barua on behalf of the Board of Directors of the company.

Principal Secretary Health and Family welfare Anurag Goyal and NHM Mission Director Dr. Lakshmanan S were also present on the occasion.

The minister appreciated the companys support to the government in the management of the pandemic, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

