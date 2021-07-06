Left Menu

As 'Pharmacy of the World', India assisted several countries by supplying essential medicines: Prez

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 17:04 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said India, as the ''Pharmacy of the World'', has assisted several countries with the supply of essential medicines and equipment in the global fight against COVID-19.

Addressing an event, he said India has been at the forefront in the global efforts to forge a decisive and coordinated response to the Covid pandemic to ensure ''our collective health and economic well-being''.

The president further stated that as the ''Pharmacy of the World'', India has assisted several countries with the supply of essential medicines and equipment in the global fight against Covid, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Kovind accepted credentials from the ambassadors and high commissioners of the Republic of Colombia, Uruguay, Jamaica and the Republic of Armenia in a virtual ceremony.

Those who presented their credentials were Mariana Pacheco Montes, Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia, Alberto Antonio Guani Amarilla, Ambassador of Uruguay, Jason Keats Matthew Hall, High Commissioner of Jamaica, and Youri Babakhanyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia, the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, the president conveyed his good wishes to the envoys on their appointment, it added.

He said India enjoys warm and friendly relations with all the countries and the ties are deeply rooted in a common vision of peace and prosperity, the statement said.

The ambassadors and high commissioners conveyed good wishes on behalf of their countries and reiterated their commitment to continue working to strengthen their ties with India, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

