UP sees 10 more Covid deaths, 93 new cases

Ten more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, bringing the death toll to 22,656, while the infection tally jumped to 17,06,818 on Tuesday with 93 fresh cases, lowest daily count since March this year.

Four new fatalities were reported from Shahjahanpur, two each from Agra and Amethi and one each from Bulandshahr and Sitapur, the UP government said in a statement here.

Advertisement

Of the 93 fresh COVID-19 cases, 15 were reported from Lucknow, 13 from Gautam Buddh Nagar and nine from Varanasi among others.

In the past 24 hours, 218 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, taking the recovery count to 16,82,130 in the state.

The state's recovery rate now stands at 99 per cent, the statement said.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,032, out of which 1,400 people are in home isolation.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.28 lakh samples were tested in the state, while so far, over 5.93 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)