S.Korea reports over 1,200 new daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday -Yonhap
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 07-07-2021 05:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 05:07 IST
South Korea reported over 1,200 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest daily count since late December, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.
South Korea has been battling persistent small outbreaks, prompting officials to delay some easing of social distancing rules.
