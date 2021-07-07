Left Menu

S.Korea reports over 1,200 new daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday -Yonhap

Updated: 07-07-2021 05:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 05:07 IST
S.Korea reports over 1,200 new daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday -Yonhap
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea reported over 1,200 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest daily count since late December, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

South Korea has been battling persistent small outbreaks, prompting officials to delay some easing of social distancing rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

