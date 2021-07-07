Left Menu

COVID-19: Goa announces one-time financial aid for unorganised workers

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-07-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 14:18 IST
COVID-19: Goa announces one-time financial aid for unorganised workers
The Goa cabinet on Wednesday approved a scheme for providing one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to workers from marginalised and unorganised sectors who have lost their livelihood due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters that the scheme will cover 25,000-30,000 people, whose livelihood has been affected by the pandemic.

''A one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 would be paid to them after they fill a simple form,'' he said.

The scheme will cover auto-rickshaw drivers, motorcycle pilots, taxi operators, employees under Non-Muster Roll registered with various panchayats, and those listed under traditional occupations of the state social welfare department, he said.

The state government will also ask for a list of such beneficiaries from various associations covering the unorganised and marginalised people, the chief minister said.

Till Tuesday, Goa reported a total of 1,67,823 COVID-19 cases and 3,079 deaths due to the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

