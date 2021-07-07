Left Menu

Home Secretary reviews COVID-19 situation in all North Eastern States and UTs

During the meeting, current status and trends on the active cases, Case Fatality Rate (CFR), Case Positivity Rate (CPR) and vaccination status in respect of all the UTs and NE States was discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 17:57 IST
The Union Home Secretary chaired a meeting here today to review the COVID-19 situation in all the North Eastern (NE) States and Union Territories (UTs).

During the meeting, current status and trends on the active cases, Case Fatality Rate (CFR), Case Positivity Rate (CPR) and vaccination status in respect of all the UTs and NE States was discussed. It was also noted that out of 73 districts in the country with CPR above 10 percent, 46 districts are in the NE States, where strict containment measures need to be taken as per extant guidelines.

The Union Home Secretary emphasised following a five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and COVID appropriate behaviour, as has been laid out in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order dated 29th June 2021. The NE States and UTs were advised to strictly monitor the situation at the district/ city level and take timely corrective measures, wherever any early sign of surge is noticed. For those districts identified with high case positivity and higher bed occupancy, States/UTs may consider imposing restrictions in a calibrated manner. Strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour was reiterated and it was advised to involve political leaders and civil society organisations.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretaries, Directors General of Police and Principal Secretaries (Health) of these States/UTs. Member (Health) NitiAayog, Director NCDC and senior officers of the MHA and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare were also present.

(With Inputs from PIB)

