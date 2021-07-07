Left Menu

UK to track COVID-19 variants with genomic sequencing across the world

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 18:44 IST
UK to track COVID-19 variants with genomic sequencing across the world
  • United Kingdom

Britain said on Wednesday it would provide genomic sequencing support to Brazil, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria and Pakistan to help identify, assess and track new variants of the novel coronavirus.

"The UK is a science superpower and it is right we support the worldwide fight against COVID-19," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

"We are sharing the UK’s genomics expertise with Brazil, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan, Singapore, and the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, boosting disease surveillance and helping countries identify, track and respond to COVID-19 variants, which are of concern globally."

