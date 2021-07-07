WHO says lifting lockdowns and low vaccination rates is 'toxic mixture'
Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 19:55 IST
World Health Organization emergencies programme head Michael Ryan said on Wednesday that countries with low COVID-19 vaccination rates, combined with the lifting of restrictions, was a "toxic mixture."
Ryan said this was a time for extreme caution, but added that each nation had to make its own decisions about what precautions to take against COVID-19 and the lifting of restrictions.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- World Health Organization
- Michael Ryan
Advertisement