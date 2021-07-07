WHO says lifting lockdowns and low vaccination rates is 'toxic mixture'

World Health Organization emergencies programme head Michael Ryan said on Wednesday that countries with low COVID-19 vaccination rates, combined with the lifting of restrictions, was a "toxic mixture."

Ryan said this was a time for extreme caution, but added that each nation had to make its own decisions about what precautions to take against COVID-19 and the lifting of restrictions.

