Goa sees 192 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Goa on Wednesday reported 192 fresh coronavirus positive cases and three deaths, taking the tally of infections to 1,68,015 and the toll to 3,082, the state health department said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-07-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 20:34 IST
Goa on Wednesday reported 192 fresh coronavirus positive cases and three deaths, taking the tally of infections to 1,68,015 and the toll to 3,082, the state health department said. A total of 196 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Goa to 1,62,983 so far, leaving the state with 1,950 active cases.

With 5,022 new tests, the number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in Goa rose to 9,52,985, an official said. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,69,015, new cases 192, death toll 3,082, discharged 1,62,983, active cases 1,950, samples tested till date 9,52,985.

