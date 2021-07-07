Left Menu

Vaccination won't resume in Guj for next two days

The state government had halted the anti-coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday due to Mamata Diwas, a day observed as part of the ongoing universal immunization program for pregnant women, additional chief secretary health Manoj Aggarwal had said earlier.A release issued by the state health department at night said that COVID-19 vaccination will be suspended on Thursday and Friday too.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-07-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 22:07 IST
Vaccination won't resume in Guj for next two days
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government on Wednesday said the COVID-19 vaccination drive will remain suspended in the state for two more days, but did not spell out the reason. The state government had halted the anti-coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday due to `Mamata Diwas', a day observed as part of the ongoing universal immunization program for pregnant women, additional chief secretary (health) Manoj Aggarwal had said earlier.

A release issued by the state health department at night said that COVID-19 vaccination will be suspended on Thursday and Friday too. It did not give any reason.

The drive was halted on Wednesday as during Mamata Diwas healthcare workers check on pregnant women and administer them iron and vitamin tablets besides giving vaccine shots of BCG, polio and rubella to women, children and infants, according to the government.

Officials were not available for clarifying if there was a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

So far 2,73,25,191 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Gujarat, including 2,17,786 on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
3
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021