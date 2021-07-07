Maha records 9,558 fresh COVID-19 cases, 147 deaths; 8,899 patients discharged

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 9,558 new coronavirus positive cases and 147 fatalities, a drop of 24 compared to the previous day, taking the tally of infections to 61,22,893 and the toll to 1,23,857, the state health department said.

A total of 8,899 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 58,81,167 so far, leaving the state with 1,14,625 active cases.

Maharashtra's recovery rate now stands at 96.05 per cent while the COVID-19 fatality rate is 2.02 per cent and the case positivity rate 14.2 per cent, it said.

Mumbai reported 662 fresh COVID-19 cases and nine fatalities, raising the tally to 7,26,278 and the toll to 15,573.

Pune city municipal limits saw 459 new cases and five deaths, taking the tally to 4,96,969 and the toll to 8,404, the department said.

Areas under Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporations reported 19, 310, 48, 16 and three new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

With 2,16,512 new tests, the number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in Maharashtra rose to 4,31,24,800.

Currently, 6,34,423 people are under home quarantine while 4,645 are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.

Out of the total 1,14,625 active COVID-19 cases across the state, the highest - 17,708 - are in Pune district, followed by Thane and Mumbai at 16,657 and 12,255, respectively.

According to the health department, of the total 58,81,167 recovered patients, the highest - 10,28,703 - are from Pune district, followed by Mumbai and Thane at 6,96,134 and 5,56,113 cases, respectively. A health department official said in the Mumbai circle, that includes the city and its satellite towns, 2,263 new coronavirus cases were detected, taking the tally to 16,08,148, while 41 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 32,503.

The Pune circle added 3,080 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections to 14,39,574, while 17 fresh fatalities took the death toll to 26,455, he said.

With 630 new cases and 12 fresh deaths, the COVID-19 tally in Nashik circle rose to 8,94,633 and the death toll to 17,581, he said.

In the Kolhapur circle, 3,007 new cases were reported, which pushed the COVID-19 tally to 4,37,126, while the death toll increased to 12,025 after 60 patients succumbed to the infection. The official said that with 71 new cases and one more death, the tally of COVID-19 infections in the Nagpur circle increased to 7,69,452, while the toll rose to 13,585.

The Aurangabad circle added 171 new cases, taking its tally to 2,82,177, while the toll increased to 6,443 with two fresh deaths, the official said. The official said that with 270 new cases and 10 fresh fatalities, the tally of COVID-19 infections in the Latur circle increased to 3,36,778 and the death toll to 9,191.

In the Akola circle, 66 new cases brought up the tally to 3,54,859, while the death toll reached 5,956 after four patients succumbed to the infection, the official said.

Coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 61,22,893, new cases 9,558, total deaths 1,23,857, total recoveries 58,81,167, active cases 1,14,625, total tests 4,31,24,800. PTI KK NSK RSY RSY

