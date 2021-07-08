Mexico registers more than 8,500 new COVID-19 cases amid new surge

Mexico reported 8,507 new confirmed COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, as case numbers tick up amid signs of a surging pandemic and slow vaccination rollout in the country.

The health ministry also posted 234 additional fatalities, bringing its total to 2,558,369 infections and 234,192 deaths, according to data published on Wednesday.

