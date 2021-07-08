Left Menu

South Korea reports highest ever daily COVID-19 cases of 1,275 -KDCA

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 08-07-2021 06:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 06:06 IST
South Korea reports highest ever daily COVID-19 cases of 1,275 -KDCA
  • South Korea

South Korea had its highest-ever number of new daily COVID-19 infections of 1,275 in the last 24 hours, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported on Thursday.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Wednesday a fourth wave of the virus was spreading rapidly, especially among unvaccinated people in their 20s and 30s, while a growing number of highly contagious Delta variant cases raised new worries.

