South Korea reports highest ever daily COVID-19 cases of 1,275 -KDCA

South Korea had its highest-ever number of new daily COVID-19 infections of 1,275 in the last 24 hours, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported on Thursday.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Wednesday a fourth wave of the virus was spreading rapidly, especially among unvaccinated people in their 20s and 30s, while a growing number of highly contagious Delta variant cases raised new worries.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)