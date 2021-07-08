Russia records 24,818 new COVID-19 cases, 734 deaths

Russia on Thursday reported 24,818 new COVID-19 cases, including 6,040 in Moscow, amid a wave of infections blamed on the infectious Delta variant.

The coronavirus task force also reported 734 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, close to a record high. Russia has confirmed 5,707,452 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

