Russia records 24,818 new COVID-19 cases, 734 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-07-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 14:01 IST
Russia on Thursday reported 24,818 new COVID-19 cases, including 6,040 in Moscow, amid a wave of infections blamed on the infectious Delta variant.

The coronavirus task force also reported 734 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, close to a record high. Russia has confirmed 5,707,452 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

