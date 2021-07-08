6 new Covid cases in Ladakh

Ladakh recorded six new COVID-19 cases on Thursday which took the infection tally to 20,143, officials said. Twenty-three people recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 19,756, they said.

Twenty Covid patients were discharged after recovery in Leh and three were discharged in Kargil, they said.

Advertisement

No new death was reported in the union territory. So far, 204 people -- 146 in Leh district and 58 in Kargil district -- have succumbed to the virus, they said.

Of the fresh cases, three each were reported from Kargil and Leh districts, officials said. A total of 2,673 sample reports, including 1,225 from Leh and 1,448 from Kargil, were found Covid negative on Wednesday, they said.

The total active cases in Ladakh stands at 183, including 151 in Leh and 32 in Kargil district, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)