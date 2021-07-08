Sikkim reports 222 new COVID cases, positivity rate at 20.6%

Sikkim reported 222 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and one more death, as per the state Health Department bulletin.

East Sikkim district registered the highest 85 new cases, followed by 79 in West Sikkim, 51 in South Sikkim and seven in North Sikkim, it said.

There are 2,144 active cases in the state at present, it added.

Sikkim has so far reported 21,795 COVID-19 cases.

While 19,082 persons have recovered, 257 others migrated to other states.

With the latest death, the state's toll reached 312.

The new cases were detected after testing 1,076 samples. The positivity rate was at 20.6 per cent, while the recovery rate rose to 87.5 per cent.

