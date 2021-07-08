Left Menu

Central team expresses satisfaction over Kerala govt's COVID mitigation efforts

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 08-07-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 17:23 IST
The high-level multi-disciplinary public health team sent by the Centre to monitor the COVID-19 control and containment measures in Kerala on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the mitigation methods implemented in the State.

The team visited the Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital, Parippally medical college and Kolenchery General Hospital and took stock of the COVID-19 treatment facilities andheld discussions with state Health Minister Veena George.

''The team expressed satisfaction on the treatment given to the patients, basic facilities, and vaccination process in the state,'' George said.

She said the central health team noted that the government had intervened efficiently to avoid shortage of oxygen and ICU beds in the state during the pandemic.

''We have also requested the union government to allot 90 lakh additional doses of vaccine. We are trying to vaccinate 2.5 to 3 lakh persons per day,'' the minister said.

The team comprises Regional Director Officer Public Health specialist Ruchi jain and JIPMER Pulmonary Medicine department head Dr S K Vinod Kumar.

The team had also held discussions with health secretary Rajan Khobragade, NHM state mission director Rathen Khelkar and others.PTI RRT BN BALA BN BALA

