Covid: Only 22,360 vaccine doses administered in Delhi on Wednesday

Delhi vaccinated only 22,360 people against COVID-19 on July 7, of which 11,789 beneficiaries received their first dose, according to data shared by the Delhi government on Thursday. The total number of vaccine doses administered in Delhi stands at 85,20,756, including 65,54,851 first doses and 19,65,905 second doses, the government's the vaccination bulletin said.

Delhi had 3,21,000 vaccine doses on the morning of July 7. The national capital has two days of vaccine stocks left, the bulletin stated.

Advertisement

The Delhi government's stock of COVID-19 vaccine has run out, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said on Tuesday and urged the Centre to send more doses for the people of the city as required for the inoculation exercise.

Over 1.5 lakh people were being vaccinated for the last two weeks almost on a daily basis. The previous week, over two lakh people were inoculated on some days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)