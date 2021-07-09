PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 9
- Stellantis, the world's No. 4 automaker, will spend more than 30 billion euros ($35.52 billion) through 2025 developing electric cars. - Santander blocked retail customers from sending money to Binance, following the Financial Conduct Authority's warning about the international crypto exchange.
Headlines
- BioNTech/Pfizer plan to trial Delta variant vaccine in August https://on.ft.com/3wuATIK - Senators call on U.S. securities regulator to investigate Didi IPO https://on.ft.com/3hrCvPc
- Stellantis to invest more than 30 billion euros in electric vehicles https://on.ft.com/3hN5jRu - Santander to block payments by UK banking customers to Binance https://on.ft.com/3qVdBdY
Overview - Pfizer and BioNTech are preparing to commence clinical trials of a version of their COVID-19 vaccine targeting the Delta variant next month.
