PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 9

- BioNTech/Pfizer plan to trial Delta variant vaccine in August https://on.ft.com/3wuATIK - Senators call on U.S. securities regulator to investigate Didi IPO https://on.ft.com/3hrCvPc

- Stellantis to invest more than 30 billion euros in electric vehicles https://on.ft.com/3hN5jRu - Santander to block payments by UK banking customers to Binance https://on.ft.com/3qVdBdY

Overview - Pfizer and BioNTech are preparing to commence clinical trials of a version of their COVID-19 vaccine targeting the Delta variant next month.

- Two U.S. Senators have called on the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether Chinese ride-sharing company Didi Chuxing misled American investors ahead of its initial public offering last week. - Stellantis, the world's No. 4 automaker, will spend more than 30 billion euros ($35.52 billion) through 2025 developing electric cars.

- Santander blocked retail customers from sending money to Binance, following the Financial Conduct Authority's warning about the international crypto exchange. ($1 = 0.8446 euros)

