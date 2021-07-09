Left Menu

Malaysia sees record 9,180 new coronavirus cases

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 09-07-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 13:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia reported a new daily record of 9,180 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

The Southeast Asian nation's previous record was on May 29 when it saw 9,020 cases. It has now reported a total of 817,838 cases.

