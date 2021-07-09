Malaysia sees record 9,180 new coronavirus cases
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 09-07-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 13:17 IST
- Country:
- Malaysia
Malaysia reported a new daily record of 9,180 new coronavirus cases on Friday.
The Southeast Asian nation's previous record was on May 29 when it saw 9,020 cases. It has now reported a total of 817,838 cases.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Southeast Asian
- Malaysia
Advertisement