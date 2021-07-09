Sputnik V vaccination drive from July 12
The city-based AGs Health Care, an outpatient centre to be approved by the Tamil Nadu government as a COVID-19 vaccination centre, is launching a Sputnik V vaccination drive from July 12.
The centre would vaccinate frontline workers (doctors, health care workers, mediapersons and police personnel), senior citizens, transgenders, specially challenged individuals, and people with co-morbidities, said director of AGs Health Care Dr Adityan Guhan said in a release on Friday.
The slot for the vaccination needs to be booked through the CO-Win portal, he said.
