Germany lists all of Spain as COVID-19 risk area- ministry

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-07-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 16:42 IST
Representative image
  Country:
  Germany

Germany has declared all of Spain a coronavirus risk area, the foreign ministry said on Friday, which means that tourists and returning Germans need to present a negative test to avoid quarantine.

The COVID-19 infection rate in Spain has more than doubled in a week as the Delta variant tears through unvaccinated younger adults. Germany has previously designated only a few regions in Spain as risk areas.

