People flouting Covid protocols at tourist spots 'serious cause of concern', says govt

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 17:58 IST
Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog addressing a press conference on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI
Visuals from tourist spots of people mingling without adhering to COVID protocols are a "serious cause of concern", said a senior government official on Friday, while asserting that lowering of guard cannot be accepted at present. "We cannot lower our guard. A new risk is being seen at markets and tourist spots where a gathering of crowds being seen, social distancing and mask protocol is not being followed. This is a serious cause of concern," said Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog during a press conference here.

"Visuals from tourist spots of people mingling without Covid protocols a serious cause of concern. This has been highlighted in the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added. Dr Paul said it is also the responsibility of the local administration to enforce Covid protocols at tourist sites.

He further said pregnant women should receive the vaccine then it is very important. "Guidelines on vaccination for pregnant women have been issued by the ministry. Three vaccines are entitled to be used. Pregnant women should receive the vaccine then it is very important. During pregnancy, if a woman is infected with COVID-19 then its seriousness increases. Complications and chances of pre-mature delivery also increased. It can affect a woman's health as well as the child's. Vaccines can be given during menstruation and there is no risk of infertility," Dr Paul said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

