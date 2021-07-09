Joburg Mayor Makhubo dies after tests positive for COVID-19

City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Geoff Makhubo has died.

This was on Friday confirmed by acting Mayor and Member of the Mayoral Committee, Councillor Eunice Mgcina.

"Cllr Makhubo passed on this morning, 9 July, after being in hospital for a while," she said.

Three weeks ago, Makhubo tested positive for COVID-19 and he was last week admitted to hospital after his health took a turn for the worse.

"We had hoped that the Executive Mayor would beat the virus and return to work and lead the city as we face this pandemic that has devastated lives and livelihoods. Sadly, it was not to be," she said.

She expressed the city's heartfelt condolences to the late Mayor's wife, daughters, mother and the rest of his family, friends and comrades.

The mayoral office said it, together with the Speaker's office, would announce further details in due course.

The family has requested to be afforded privacy and space as they process the untimely passing.

They discouraged mourners from gathering at the home of the Executive Mayor.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)