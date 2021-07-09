COVID-19: Vaccine shortage hits inoculation drive in Aurangabad

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has the capacity to vaccinate 20,000 people daily against coronavirus, but due to a shortage of doses, the inoculation drive is facing hurdles in achieving the target in this central Maharashtra city, a civic official said on Friday.

At the peak of the second wave of coronavirus, the AMC had rolled out a mega vaccination drive in the city. The civic body had constituted teams for deployment in each civic ward to carry out the drive.

Advertisement

But due to a shortage of vaccines in Aurangabad city, only three out of a total of 115 centres are currently functioning and they are administering indigenously developed Covaxin, the official told.

AMC health Dr Neeta Padalkar told PTI, ''We have the capacity to vaccinate 20,000 citizens in a day. But here in Aurangabad, out of 115 centres only around 80 were functional most of the time, administering a maximum of 18,000 doses in a day.

''Now, due to unavailability of vaccines, most of the centres are shut. We have received 25,000 doses of Covishield and 2,000 doses of Covaxin so far in the month of July. As of today, only three inoculation centres are functional and they are giving Covaxin doses,'' she added.

So far, maximum doses in Aurangabad district have been administered in April (2,77,230) followed by June (2,46,041), another official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)