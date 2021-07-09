Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 22:08 IST
Over 86 lakh doses administered in Delhi till date: Vaccine bulletin
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
More than 86 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people in Delhi till date, according to official figures shared by authorities on Friday.

The vaccination bulletin released by the city health department on Friday said less than a day of vaccine stock was left.

Till date, 86,79,688 doses have been administered to people here till date, it said.

On Friday, 1,58,914 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered, which included 1,11,408 first doses and 47,506 second doses.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in Delhi till date, includes 66,66,266 first doses and 20,13,422 second doses, the government's vaccination bulletin said on Friday.

The Delhi government's stock of COVID-19 vaccine has run out, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday and urged the Centre to send more doses for the people of the city as required for the inoculation exercise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

