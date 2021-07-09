Left Menu

COVID-19: 124 transgenders vaccinated in Navi Mumbai

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-07-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 23:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 124 transgenders were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Friday as part of a special drive by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to cover what an official said were ''potential super spreaders''.

In addition, 103 workers in a quarry in Turbhe were also vaccinated, NMMC PRO Mahendra Konde said.

This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.

