COVID-19: 124 transgenders vaccinated in Navi Mumbai

A total of 124 transgenders were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Friday as part of a special drive by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to cover what an official said were ''potential super spreaders''.

In addition, 103 workers in a quarry in Turbhe were also vaccinated, NMMC PRO Mahendra Konde said.

