COVID-19: 124 transgenders vaccinated in Navi Mumbai
PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-07-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 23:04 IST
A total of 124 transgenders were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Friday as part of a special drive by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to cover what an official said were ''potential super spreaders''.
In addition, 103 workers in a quarry in Turbhe were also vaccinated, NMMC PRO Mahendra Konde said.
