Assam logs 2,493 new COVID-19 new cases, 24 fresh fatalities

Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,29,693 on Friday as 2,493 more people tested positive for the infection, while 24 fresh fatalities pushed the states coronavirus death toll to 4,788, a health bulletin said.

Kamrup Metro registered the highest number of new cases at 247, followed by Golaghat (209), Jorhat (176), and Lakhimpur (173).

Dibrugarh and Kamrup Metro districts reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at three each, followed by two each in Goalpara, Karbi Anglong, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia.

Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Dima Hasao, Hojai, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, and Sivasagar reported one death each.

The current death rate is 0.90 per cent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347.

The state now has 21,689 active cases, while 5,01,869 people have thus far recovered from the infection, including 2,841 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 94.75 per cent.

The state has thus far tested over 1.58 crore samples for COVID-19, including 1,17,087 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding the daily positivity rate stands at 2.13 per cent.

More than 77.87 lakh people have been inoculated so far, of whom 13.28 lakh have received both doses.

