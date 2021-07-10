Left Menu

Vietnam reports record 1,853 new coronavirus infections on Saturday

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 10-07-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 17:45 IST
Vietnam reported 1,853 COVID-19 infections on Saturday, a new record daily increase.

Most of the cases were in the epicentre Ho Chi Minh City, which on Friday began 15 days of broad movement restrictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

