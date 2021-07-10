Left Menu

Goa sees 155 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths, 183 recoveries

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-07-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 19:17 IST
Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 155 and reached 1,68,585 on Saturday, while the toll touched 3,095 after seven patients succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.

He said 183 people were discharged from hospitals, giving the state a recovery count of 1,63,530 and active caseload of 1,960.

With 4,791 samples being examined in the last 24 hours. the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 9,66,989, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,68,585, new cases 155, death toll 3095, discharged 163530, active cases 1960, samples tested till date 9,66,989.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

