Rajasthan records 19 Covid deaths, 56 fresh cases

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-07-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 20:19 IST
Rajasthan reported two COVID-19 deaths and 56 new cases on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities and infections to 8,945 and 9,53,074 respectively.

The maximum number of new cases were reported from Jaipur at 14, an official report said, adding one each were reported from Bundi and Udaipur.

A total of 9,43,379 COVID-19 patients have recovered and the number of active cases at present is 750.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

